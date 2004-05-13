Walking the Walk II

Last month, guest host Jeffrey Hollender, author of What Matters Most, mentioned Seventh Generation’s corporate social responsibility report.
This week, Gap Inc. released its social responsibility report. The section on how they select, evaluate, and monitor their manufacturing partners is of particular interest.
Social responsibility reports can be a good way to make sure that a business isn’t making a negative impact on the communities in which it does business. But are they only backward looking? Should they be built into the annual report itself? And lastly, can a company as big as the Gap be a social capitalist?