(Data)Base Interests

Harvard Business School has developed a database of 20th Century Great American Business Leaders . Partially available online — the full data set can be gotten on request — the database can be sorted by last name, birthplace, industry, gender, and education.

While some of the biographical information is scant, with almost 900 profiles, it’s a rich, rich resource. Who knew that the heir of the Armour hot dog fortune was born in Wisconsin? Who knew that Andy Grove got his undergrad degree at the City College of New York? That H. Ross Perot went to the U.S. Naval Academy?

In addition, HBS’ American Business Leaders Video Project (check this segment on C.W. Post) is a nice application of digital storytelling.