Pay It (Feed)Forward

Tim Nub shares a personal experience using Marshall Goldsmith’s feedforward concept.
In Goldsmith’s guide to feedforward, he further outlines how the process works — and offers 10 reasons why it does:
- We can change the future. We cant change the past.
- It can be more productive to help people be “right,” than prove they were “wrong.”
- Feedforward is especially suited to successful people.
- Feedforward can come from anyone who knows about the task.
- People do not take feedforward as personally as feedback.
- Feedback can reinforce personal stereotyping and negative self-fulfilling prophecies.
- Face it! Most of us hate getting negative feedback, and we dont like to give it.
- Feedforward can cover almost all of the same “material” as feedback.
- Feedforward tends to be much faster and more efficient than feedback.
- Feedforward can be a useful tool to apply with managers, peers and team members.