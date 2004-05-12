advertisement
Pay It (Feed)Forward

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Tim Nub shares a personal experience using Marshall Goldsmith’s feedforward concept.

In Goldsmith’s guide to feedforward, he further outlines how the process works — and offers 10 reasons why it does:

  • We can change the future. We cant change the past.
  • It can be more productive to help people be “right,” than prove they were “wrong.”
  • Feedforward is especially suited to successful people.
  • Feedforward can come from anyone who knows about the task.
  • People do not take feedforward as personally as feedback.
  • Feedback can reinforce personal stereotyping and negative self-fulfilling prophecies.
  • Face it! Most of us hate getting negative feedback, and we dont like to give it.
  • Feedforward can cover almost all of the same “material” as feedback.
  • Feedforward tends to be much faster and more efficient than feedback.
  • Feedforward can be a useful tool to apply with managers, peers and team members.

