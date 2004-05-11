Changing Change

I continue to come across references to the theory of constraints; it’s probably time I dive in and learn a little more about it. Today, Frank Patrick piqued my interest by addressing the theory of constraints’ process of ongoing improvement — or POOGI, but skip the acronyms. To whit:
- Identify the system’s constraint.
- Decide how to best exploit the constraint.
- Subordinate everything else to the above strategy.
- Elevate the constraint.
- If, in a previous step, the constraint has been broken, go back to step 1. (Prevent inertia from becoming the system’s constraint.)
Rooted in manufacturing, it seems to be a solid way to approach working around any limitation or lack of resources.