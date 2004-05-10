advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Guest Host: The Radical Leap II

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Thank you, Steve, for joining us last week as a guest host in FC Now! I’ve created an easy-to-access category on the left-hand side of FC Now so people can immediately get to our week-long discussion of The Radical Leap and what it takes to be an extreme leader. Thanks, again, to everyone who participated.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life