Considering Creativity

Rob van Kranenburg’s written a relatively lengthy — but interesting — essay entitled “The Real Rules of Innovation for the 21st Century.” Available as a PDF as well as on the Web, van Kranenburg’s writing opens with a look at the innovation triangle — things, ideas, and vision — before addressing what he considers to be the new rules for innovation.

Don’t look up, there is nothing new you need

Formulate a vision and let go

The genre is the gesture and the gesture is always with you

This is the first part of a series, and while the piece may be better suited for printing out and reading more leisurely — in order to better absorb some of the concepts and ideas — than immediate application, I look forward to more.