Thinking, Thinking, Just Great

Even though the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Thinker’s Toolkit was developed as part of its Globalization Research Center curriculum, it’s a quick and handy tool to use in connection with almost any work-related thought exercise.
Based on the mnemonic WRAITEC — one of the trickiest mnemonics I’ve encountered — the point-and-click one-screen tool helps you apply the following questions to a business challenge you’re considering:
- What is going on here? What does it have to do with you?
- Reasons: Why do you think that?
- Assumptions: What affects your point of view?
- If/then: Implications and inferences
- Truth: How solid are the claims you’re making?
- Evidence
- Counter examples