Thinking, Thinking, Just Great

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Even though the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Thinker’s Toolkit was developed as part of its Globalization Research Center curriculum, it’s a quick and handy tool to use in connection with almost any work-related thought exercise.

Based on the mnemonic WRAITEC — one of the trickiest mnemonics I’ve encountered — the point-and-click one-screen tool helps you apply the following questions to a business challenge you’re considering:

  • What is going on here? What does it have to do with you?
  • Reasons: Why do you think that?
  • Assumptions: What affects your point of view?
  • If/then: Implications and inferences
  • Truth: How solid are the claims you’re making?
  • Evidence
  • Counter examples

