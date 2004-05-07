Inspire Audacity

A couple of words (and a question, of course) about the Audacity piece of the LEAP framework.

My favorite definition of audacity is, “A bold and blatant disregard for normal constraints.” It’s a highly-charged word with both positive and negative connotations, but the Extreme Leader’s “bold and blatant disregard for normal constraints,” is motivated by love and a desire to create a better world for his or her “constituents.” We’ve all heard the old cliche, think outside the box, ad nauseum. The audacious leader would say, “what box?”

The ultimate audacity question (and agenda) for the Extreme Leader is, “How are we going to change the world?” Or if that’s too big a question, it’s no less noble to ask it in a more focused way: “how are we going to change the world of our customers/employees/industry/ marketplace, etc?”

Answer that question, and you’ll generate more energy than a laminated vision statement ever could. And it’s exactly the kind of audacity that we all need right now.

So, give it a try. Right off the top of your head (no need for an off-site poetry contest here). Think about your business, your work, your team’s talent, your customer’s challenges and complete this thought in the comment section: Here’s how we’re going to change the World/world…