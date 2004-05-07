Throwing in the Towel II

Last fall, we recognized Holiday Inn’s Towel Amnesty Day, on which business travelers could return any towels they’d made off with — accidentally and otherwise — without repercussion.

Now, the blog Strategize suggests that most hotel towels are too small; they’re not worth pinching. Comparing the towels at Hilton and Loews, the writer opines that they’ll most likely choose their next hotel based on the quality of the hotel’s towels — bathroom experience, anyone?

Perhaps this is a topic ripe for Transit Authority. Where are the best towels?