Throwing in the Towel II

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Last fall, we recognized Holiday Inn’s Towel Amnesty Day, on which business travelers could return any towels they’d made off with — accidentally and otherwise — without repercussion.

Now, the blog Strategize suggests that most hotel towels are too small; they’re not worth pinching. Comparing the towels at Hilton and Loews, the writer opines that they’ll most likely choose their next hotel based on the quality of the hotel’s towels — bathroom experience, anyone?

Perhaps this is a topic ripe for Transit Authority. Where are the best towels?

