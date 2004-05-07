advertisement
BzzKiller

By Heath Row1 minute Read

In her blog Decent Marketing, Katherine Stone takes Fast Company to task for our May 2004 article on BzzAgent and how to best harness word-of-mouth marketing.

Stone questions the possibility of mobilizing honest word of mouth and mistakenly likens BzzAgent to traditional street-team marketing, but some comments in response to her entry raise an interesting question. Can any incentive-driven word of mouth be considered honest or real? I like to think so. After all, any company working with BzzAgent runs the risk that someone won’t like a restaurant or book — and tell people so accordingly.

The key remains the quality of your product or service. What do you think?

Update: John Moore at Brand Autopsy also questions the legitimacy of BzzAgent’s model.

