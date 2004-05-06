Does Your Vision Statement Generate Energy?

The Extreme Leader consciously and intentionally generates energy. It’s not metaphysics (not that there’s anything wrong with that), and it’s not California touchy-feely hooha crap. (I can say that–I live in San Diego). Energy is real, palpable and required . You know when you have it and when you don’t.

One of the classic attempts at generating energy comes in the form of the company vision statement. (You can even go on-line for vision crafting tools.) I do think it’s a good thing for a company to have, but there are significant problems with the usual process. I give my take on it in The Radical Leap excerpt that’s been posted on FC’s Reader’s Choice site.

What I’d like to know from FC bloggers is: Does your company’s vision statement trip your trigger? Does it energize you? If so, please share it with the rest of us. If not, what’s it missing?