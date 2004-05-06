Public Apology? II

That’s an awesome point , Steve. In an article I read this morning, one exchange with reporters is eerily telling:

“The President is deeply sorry for what occurred, and the pain that it has caused,” McClellan insisted. Asked why Bush didn’t say so himself, McClellan said, “I’m saying it for him right now.” He pointed out that national security adviser Condoleezza Rice made a blunt apology on Tuesday.

Being a real leader means not having to have others say you’re sorry for you. It also means not saying you’ve already apologized when you, in fact, haven’t. And it doesn’t mean that you don’t have to apologize because someone else has.

When was the last time your team leader, CEO — or a colleague — apologized to you?