Public Apology?

It’s always been my bias that a business leader should cop to his or her screw-ups. Not only does it foster the human connection, as I suggested in an earlier post , but it gives us all an opportunity to learn from the leader’s mistakes, so we don’t make the same ones ourselves.

So…here’s my question: does the same apply to government and politcal leaders? Like our president, for example. Mr. Bush stopped short of an apology on his interviews with the Arab networks. In the past, some presidents and politicians have apologized for their errors and others have avoided it like the proverbial plague.

I have my opinion (which I’ll be happy to share), but I’d love to hear some others first!