Candy-Coated Publicity

Sure, we’ve all heard about the addictive effects of chocolate. I mean, what would you do for a Kit Kat bar? But the latest breaking news on CNN.com — a British woman who bought every last Mars bar at her local Woolworths (over 10,000 of them!) and then zipped away in her limo? A Mars company spokesperson obliviously claimed, “It was very, very strange but nobody thought to ask her why she wanted so many.” Just another brand-loyal customer, right? But the former publicist in me can’t help but think it was nothing more than a successfully executed PR-stunt. While it’s mildly depressing that this is considered “news,” Kudos to Mars. Either they have a divine candy bar recipe or a great batch of flacks. In the world of PR, there’s no better real estate than the homepage of CNN.com. Is there such thing as a secret ingredient that enables a PR-stunt to actually work?