Fast Company… on the Air!

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Fast Company senior editor David Lidsky will appear on ABC World News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. ET tomorrow, Thursday, May 6, to discuss JetBlue‘s attempt to go from niche airline to major industry player. I know it’s early, but tune in if you can!

