The Extreme Leader’s Metaphor Factory

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The world of extreme sports is metaphor-rich terrain for Extreme Leadership (obviously, right?) Here’s a great site if you want to draw some cool parallels with your own pursuit of the OS!M.

Tell me if you find anything analogous to your life at work!

