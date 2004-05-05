OS!M: Follow the Leader?

FC Now reader Susan Douglas’ comment really resonated with me. “Better an OS!M as a leader than as a follower,” she wrote. And I generally agree.

I wonder, though, whether we can unwrap that sentiment a little. I see two angles to this. One, it’s not a good situation to be in to be working with — perhaps for — who seems to be leading you in the wrong direction. How do you harness your OS!M and work with them to mitigate possible mistakes or misdirection? Should you just let people make mistakes?

And on the flip side, if you’re leading a team and have an OS!M, how soon do you share that with your peers? Does uncertainty quell energy and direction? Or does sharing fear earlier increase the chances of success?