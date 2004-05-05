Fear Factory

Steve brings up a valuable topic of discussion when he mentions fear. While it is important to tackle fear head on , it’s also something you can build a business on. Is fear the new market psychographic ? Is there truly an Anxiety Economy ?

Not only is fear — one’s reaction to risk, perhaps — a tool, it’s a tool all of us should use proactively, Steve might suggest. “If the only reason you’re avoiding taking on a challenge is because the idea scares you, then that’s the reason to take it on,” Steve writes. “If you’re not scaring yourself every day, then you’re not doing anything significant — let alone changing the world.”

He even goes on to quote Carly Fiorina: “A leader’s greatest obligation is to make possible an environment where people can aspire to change the world.”