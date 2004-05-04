Love, Actually

In a posted comment , David said “Love is a word I save for my wife, my kids and all the other things that are really important in life…I like my job…but at the end of the day it’s work.”

Well, of course. I love my wife differently than my work. Or Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, for that matter. No doubt that love is a big word with many shades of meaning and intensity, but I do think it’s the right word and experience for a leader. I don’t want to get caught up in semantics, but take a look at Dictionary.com’s definitions of love.

Number 1, for example, is a perfect definition for the dynamics of an awesome team. Numbers 2 and 3? Those are for your significant other. Or a sexual harassment suit.

Can you be effective at work without love? Sure. Can you have a prosperous career? Happens all the time. But…can you be a leader without the full engagement of your heart? Nope, I don’t believe so. If you’re not in love with the cause, principle, product, people, vision, etc. why on earth would you stick your neck out to make something extraordinary happen?

What do you think?