Customer Relationships, Relatively Speaking

Ross Dawson of Advanced Human Technologies has written a useful piece about the wide range of customer interactions — and how various technologies can help reinvent customer customer relationships. Considering the tradeoff between efficiency and relationship strength, Dawson maps a plan for using technology to interact with customers, considering what automation, customer connectivity, and physical presence can mean for the customer experience. Calling for increased customer feedback and interaction, Dawson also suggests the following action steps:
- Acquire customer knowledge that allows valued customization
- Shift customers to higher value and richer interaction
- Close the customer feedback loop
- Encourage human interaction