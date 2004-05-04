advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

An Office Life Worth Living

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Shades of Steve’s recent entry on people who love their jobs, David Weinberger posts a thoughtful commentary on what he misses about office life in Worthwhile today.

On his short list:

  • Bumping into people he likes
  • Eating lunch with people
  • The full-bodied project experience
  • The dynamic social relationships that exist outside of the org chart
  • Taking the second-to-last cup of coffee

What doesn’t he miss? Status meetings.

What do you love about your daily work experience? What aspects of your office life make it worth living? Add a comment and let us know.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life