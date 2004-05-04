An Office Life Worth Living

Shades of Steve’s recent entry on people who love their jobs, David Weinberger posts a thoughtful commentary on what he misses about office life in Worthwhile today.
On his short list:
- Bumping into people he likes
- Eating lunch with people
- The full-bodied project experience
- The dynamic social relationships that exist outside of the org chart
- Taking the second-to-last cup of coffee
What doesn’t he miss? Status meetings.
