An Office Life Worth Living

Shades of Steve’s recent entry on people who love their jobs, David Weinberger posts a thoughtful commentary on what he misses about office life in Worthwhile today.

On his short list:

Bumping into people he likes

Eating lunch with people

The full-bodied project experience

The dynamic social relationships that exist outside of the org chart

Taking the second-to-last cup of coffee

What doesn’t he miss? Status meetings.

What do you love about your daily work experience? What aspects of your office life make it worth living? Add a comment and let us know.