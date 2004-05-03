advertisement
Going Global, Locally

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Do companies need to be large to go global? Not necessarily, writes Chief Executive scribe Dale Buss. In a recent article entitled “Little Giants,” Buss considers a handful of example firms — companies that are staying relatively small while expanding overseas. He susses out the following strategies and tactics:

  • Make the leap
  • Follow the customer
  • Focus on exports
  • Manufacture overseas
  • Partner strategically
  • Spread currency risk around
  • Innovate locally
  • Mandate a global vision

Regardless of whether you work for a large or small company — or by yourself — how wide ranging is your work? How do you go global?

