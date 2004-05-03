A LEAP Profile

The Extreme Leader’s manifesto is to cultivate Love, generate Energy, inspire Audacity and provide Proof. I shared this with the National Conference on Operations and Fulfillment (NCOF) on April 19th in Chicago. When I got back to my office I received an email from a participant who works at The Container Store . Here’s what she told me:

“I don’t know how much you’ve heard about our company, but our culture, since our inception in 1978, is one of what you call “extreme leadership”.

Cultivate LOVE? Our CEO, Kip Tindell, gave a keynote speech at the National Retail Federation titled “Who says a trashcan can’t make you smile?”. We’re at the top of Fortune’s list of best companies to work for in America. We love our employees, we love our products…heck, we love coming to work every day.

Generate ENERGY? We have 6 Foundation Principles, or business philosophies. One of them is “Air of Excitement”. It should be fun for you and the customers.

Inspire AUDACITY? We’re a company filled with entrepreneurial spirit. We love our employees to think of great ideas. We often talk about having “bravery”.

Provide PROOF? Our founders are actively involved in every aspect of the business. We have a very flat organization and we really understand that the retail stores and then interaction between the salesperson and the customer is the hub of our business. The main criteria for establishing Fortune’s Best Companies to Work For is an anonymous employee survey administered by a 3rd party called the Employee Trust Index. It asks the employees whether they agree or disagree with various statements about the company, many of which center on management doing what they promise, making good decisions, doing what they say, being in touch, etc.”

So…I’m curious… how does your company, your colleague, your “boss” demonstrate a similar leadership approach? How about you personally?