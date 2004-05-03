advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Guest Host: The Radical Leap

By Heath Row1 minute Read

This week, Steve Farber will join contributors to FC Now as a guest host. The author of The Radical Leap: A Personal Lesson in Extreme Leadership, the Readers’ Choice selection for May, Farber is the former vice president of the Tom Peters Company.

In the slim volume, a business fable about an aging surfer and corporate renegade who challenges a road-weary consultant to make headway in cubicle-land, Farber outlines the principles of extreme leadership:

  • Cultivate love
  • Generate energy
  • Inspire audacity
  • Provide proof

I hope you’ll join us — and our guest host — for a week-long exploration of extreme leadership and Farber’s work. And, Steve, welcome to FC Now!

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life