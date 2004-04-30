Good Experience Ephemera

Some of the sessions at Good Experience Live 2004 were difficult to transcribe because of the mode of presentation. The following sessions, while not fully documented, were still worthwhile, communicating useful ideas and advice:

Eloma Barnes

Eloma Barnes is an orator of Dr. Martin Luther King’s speeches. As founder of Second Chance Ministries and Adopt a Homeless, she also serves as a foster care compliance counselor for Homes for Black Children. She presented one of King’s speeches in a rousing presentation.

Christo and Jeanne-Claude

Christo and Jeanne-Claude are perhaps best known for their 1995 work wrapping the Reichstag in Berlin. Currently, they’re working on a project in New York City in which 7,500 16-foot-high gates will line the 23 miles of walkways in Central Park. That installation will remain for more than two weeks in February 2005. At GEL after lunch, they gave a 40-minute slideshow of their work to date — including concept sketches, as well as their work in wrapping coastlines, fabric fences, curtains, and other installations. Complaining often about how out of focus the slideshow was, the couple talked about their work, their process, and how they fund their projects.

Dan Dubno

A producer at CBS News, Dubno presented a demonstration of a new way to blend panorama, photographs, and computer graphics. A company called Mach 3 provided the software Dubno used, which is currently in alpha. From only 25 photographs, Dubno created a full three-dimensional fly through of the neighborhood surrounding the New-York Historical Society. He also demonstrated Geofusion‘s three-dimensional models of Mars.

David Greenberger

The creator of Duplex Planet, a zine that has grown into a series of recordings, books, comic books, and performance pieces, presented a handful of excerpts from his collected works. Greenberger was accompanied by the pianist Lee Feldman.

MagicBike

Special thanks are due Yury Gitman, whom I met previously at WTF — and who provided free wireless Net access to GEL participants with his MagicBike. Thanks for throwing out the cloud, Yury.