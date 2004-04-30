Guerrilla Transformer

It appears that an engineer in the UK has built a 15-foot tall Transformer (a la the 80s Saturday morning cartoon) out of a Mini Cooper. There are various video links to “back this up,” (a visually stunning one here ) and some thin but plausible explanations. Nevertheless, methinks there may be more than meets the eye at work here. My guess: expensive guerrilla marketing by the folks at BMW.
Best guerrilla stunts? Send me yours. A gold star to anyone who can find a reference to the 1991 Saatchi & Saatchi theatre ad for British Airways in which a woman from the real-life audience spoke to her cheating boyfriend on screen!