What Google Just Did

Last August, Seth Godin asked, “What Should Google Do?” Well, today, a better question might be, “What has Google gone and done?”

Google just filed to sell shares in an IPO. So far, response from commentators has been interesting. Some think the IPO is a search for meaning. Others wonder whether the offering will hurt other Net stocks, while a few stocks have already been buoyed.

Beyond the usual market concerns, it’ll be interesting to see how this affects the company as a company. Will its culture change? Will its product and service offerings? Or will Google continue to search itself and help its smart, motivated team members do the right thing?