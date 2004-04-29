Marketing Play

Paul Williams thinks he fell prey to a marketing ploy. Receiving a piece of mail from Sports Illustrated, Williams was intrigued by a notice on the envelope that said, “Do Not Bend.” Williams wondered what was inside that shouldn’t be bent, so he opened it. What was it? Nothing, just your standard magazine subscription renewal offer.

Now, I’ve got to say, I’d have been curious, too. And I would’ve opened the envelope, as well. After all, maybe it contained some free mailing address labels! But what do you think? Have you ever put a message on a mailing to inspire and intrigue someone to open it immediately? What was it?

And, what’s the “Do Not Bend” of the email world?