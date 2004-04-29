Gender Lender

Today’s Daily News features an article on Van Girls, arguably the country’s only all-female moving company. Inspired by another moving company run by a friend, founder Alison Steinberg started Van Girls after asking herself, “Why shouldn’t a woman do what a man does?”

It’s a good question. But I’m curious: What will be the basis of Van Girls success? While the idea of hiring an all-woman moving crew has a certain appeal, it’s far from the spurious allure of something like HootersAir. So success may stem from two things — one, wanting to support an independent business with a message, and two, awesome customer service.

So far, according to the piece, Van Girls has both going for it.