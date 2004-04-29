Trend Spotting

Workforce Management has compiled a list of “25 Trends That Will Change the Way You Do Business.” Some of the items are no brainers and not overly interesting or surprising, but there are some ringers in there that beg some consideration. Here’s the short form:

Email

Organized labor

Business goes to kindergarten

Going Euro

Companies won’t sleep

Artificial intelligence

The simmering malaise

Office design

Defined benefit plans

Telework has a part-time future

Consumer-driven healthcare reigns

Child Care

Help wanted: 10 million workers

Outsourcing

Recruiting older workers

Mergers

Freelancers and consultants

Pay for wellness performance

Sprituality at work

Women at work

Skills shortage

Security vs. privacy

Accounting for people

Universal healthcare

The end of HR as we know it

While much of the list isn’t overly new or useful, several items did pique my interest. The Business Goes to Kindergarten item was less about the privatization of education and more about public-private partnerships in which companies and business people become more active supporters of local schools. Help Wanted: 10 Million Workers, combined with Recruiting Older Workers, offers an interesting look at the convergence of job creation and the increasing inability to retire. Pay for Wellness Performance suggests that rather than provide health insurance to cover for illness, companies will begin offering incentives for employees to participate in wellness programs. And Accounting for People rightly realizes that investing in people and training can provide extreme value to a company.

Some good ideas in there!