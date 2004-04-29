Trend Spotting

Workforce Management has compiled a list of “25 Trends That Will Change the Way You Do Business.” Some of the items are no brainers and not overly interesting or surprising, but there are some ringers in there that beg some consideration. Here’s the short form:
- Organized labor
- Business goes to kindergarten
- Going Euro
- Companies won’t sleep
- Artificial intelligence
- The simmering malaise
- Office design
- Defined benefit plans
- Telework has a part-time future
- Consumer-driven healthcare reigns
- Child Care
- Help wanted: 10 million workers
- Outsourcing
- Recruiting older workers
- Mergers
- Freelancers and consultants
- Pay for wellness performance
- Sprituality at work
- Women at work
- Skills shortage
- Security vs. privacy
- Accounting for people
- Universal healthcare
- The end of HR as we know it
While much of the list isn’t overly new or useful, several items did pique my interest. The Business Goes to Kindergarten item was less about the privatization of education and more about public-private partnerships in which companies and business people become more active supporters of local schools. Help Wanted: 10 Million Workers, combined with Recruiting Older Workers, offers an interesting look at the convergence of job creation and the increasing inability to retire. Pay for Wellness Performance suggests that rather than provide health insurance to cover for illness, companies will begin offering incentives for employees to participate in wellness programs. And Accounting for People rightly realizes that investing in people and training can provide extreme value to a company.
Some good ideas in there!