Manual Labor

FC Now has been quieter than usual lately because I’ve been in a slew of meetings and mandatory seminars. Last week, we had a seminar on sexual harassment, and yesterday, we had a session on journalistic ethics. So I’ve been away from my workspace quite a bit — and I’m becoming increasingly aware of the corporate organization around Fast Company .

ePrairie has published a piece on the value — and occasional vapidity — of corporate trappings such as employee handbooks. While I plan to dig out ours to see how we stack up, employee handbooks are just one example of artifacts that help define your organization internally. A second item would be the company directory. Do you think your employee handbook and company directory reflect the mission, vision, and values of your company?