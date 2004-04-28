advertisement
Open Book Management

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Guy Kawasaki, founder of Garage Technology Ventures, is working on a new book, The Art of the Start. About a month ago, he made a call for entries for folks to design the cover of his book. While Kawasaki has yet to announce a winner, you can check out the almost 300 entries online.

When was the last time you opened up a project to your clients or customers?

