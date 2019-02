Last October, Jennifer Reingold offered Disney ‘s CEO Michael Eisner as one leader who should be given the boot . Now, Forbes has named Eisner in its top five F-List CEOs .

In one of our most active polls online, 93% of respondents indicate that Eisner should resign. What do you think? Is Eisner a scapegoat for the company’s woes? Or is he really the worst CEO in America?