Spirit at Work

In February, Fast Company featured Kenny Moore, corporate ombudsman for KeySpan — and a former monk. Today’s edition of 48 Days‘ email newsletter further considers the role of the corporate chaplain.
We are used to seeing military chaplains and hospital chaplains. Many police and fire departments also have ministers, priests and rabbis who serve the same function. Some employee assistance program coordinators estimate that they spend at least 20% of their time dealing with spiritual issues.
This is an example of how someone may be able to continue in their “vocation” even if their “career” was derailed. If you are a caring, compassionate person with perhaps a background in seminary or church positions, you may want to consider this application. Most workplace chaplains are ordained or commissioned by their denominations. Of an estimated 4,000 chaplains who work with businesses already, most are contracted out through worker-assistance programs or chaplaincy organizations.
Dan Miller recommends the following organizations as sources of additional information:
- National Institute of Business and Industrial Chaplains
- Corporate Chaplains of America
- Marketplace Ministries
- Association of Professional Chaplains
Do you think it’d work better if your company had an on-staff in-house chaplain — or is bringing someone in every so often sufficient? Do any FC Now readers have experience with a corporate chaplain?