Spirit at Work

We are used to seeing military chaplains and hospital chaplains. Many police and fire departments also have ministers, priests and rabbis who serve the same function. Some employee assistance program coordinators estimate that they spend at least 20% of their time dealing with spiritual issues.

This is an example of how someone may be able to continue in their “vocation” even if their “career” was derailed. If you are a caring, compassionate person with perhaps a background in seminary or church positions, you may want to consider this application. Most workplace chaplains are ordained or commissioned by their denominations. Of an estimated 4,000 chaplains who work with businesses already, most are contracted out through worker-assistance programs or chaplaincy organizations.