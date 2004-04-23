advertisement
What’s the Story? II

By Heath Row1 minute Read

GoldenFleece, an international community of practice devoted to storytelling in business and organizations, has developed StoryAtWork to disseminate information about the practice. Materials online include information on storytelling’s application as a leadership, knowledge management, branding and marketing, and strategic planning tool; as well as scads of articles, organizations, and books.

