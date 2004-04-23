Pocket Professors

Ever wonder how much money business speakers such as Jim Collins, Tom Peters, and Michael Porter pull down each time they take the stage? Workforce Management has compiled a handy chart. Here are the highlights:
- Clayton Christensen: $40,000
- Jim Collins: $45,000
- Stephen Covey: $65,000
- Gary Hamel: $50,000
- Tom Peters: $65,000
- Michael Porter: $70,000
The chartlet accompanies a feature story about management gurus — and whether they make good on the promises they make the companies they work with.