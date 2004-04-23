advertisement
Pocket Professors

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Ever wonder how much money business speakers such as Jim Collins, Tom Peters, and Michael Porter pull down each time they take the stage? Workforce Management has compiled a handy chart. Here are the highlights:

  • Clayton Christensen: $40,000
  • Jim Collins: $45,000
  • Stephen Covey: $65,000
  • Gary Hamel: $50,000
  • Tom Peters: $65,000
  • Michael Porter: $70,000

The chartlet accompanies a feature story about management gurus — and whether they make good on the promises they make the companies they work with.

