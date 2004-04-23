McDonald’s Mirth

Danielle Sacks and Lucas Conley’s’ recent entries about McDonald’s reinvention and the connection between a company’s performance, leaders’ behavior, and brand health helped telegraph my glee when I came across this interactive Design-Your-Own Banner tool online.

S2K Graphics, a company that produces drive-thru toppers, fence banners, and window clings for McDonald’s operators, offers several styles of banners, and you can combine the McDonald’s logo with words of your choosing. The 20-foot-long rooftop banner I just made that reads “Leaflets and Leafy Greens” looks great, but seems steep at $110.

Have fun on this Friday. Make your own McDonald’s banner!