Soda Pop Missteps

On this day in 1985, Coca-Cola announced a change in the Coke formula. While many people thought that it might have been a gambit to increase interest in the original formula, the move to New Coke was, in fact, a major misstep. After widespread public outcry, Coca-Cola ended production of the new formula within the week. Would New Coke have succeeded had it been introduced as a secondary product — not a replacement for the classic Coke? Wherefore, OK Soda?