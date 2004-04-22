Successful Offshoring

Earlier this week, I received a news release about John Jasper, CEO of SEI Information Technology. Opening with the sentence, “John Jasper doesn’t apologize for his firm’s service facility in Debrecen, Hungary,” the release contains some of the usual rhetoric about offshoring helping American businesses. But then the release takes an interesting turn: “The secret to successfully managing off-shore services – and any type of outsourcing, for that matter – is competing on quality and flexibility instead of cost.” Here, then, is Jasper’s advice for successful — and mindful — offshoring: