Reading Leaders

There was a good interview with Fast Company ‘s editor in chief, John A. Byrne, published in Knowledge@Wharton recently. Taking a look at the impact of John joining the team a year ago, the interview considers the challenges facing magazine publishers now, John’s leadership style, the value of feedback, the changing face of the magazine, and how stories get selected. If you’d like an inside look on what goes on behind the scenes at Fast Company , the interview may be an insightful read.