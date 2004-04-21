Buy Design II

The current issue of Herman Miller’s monthly newsletter, DesignLink, cites a British study by the Design Council that found a direct correlation between design and business performance.
Sixty-three public companies were tracked over a ten-year period (1994-2003). A broad range of design awards were used to select companies. Design Council experts also made nominations with no detailed knowledge of previous stock performance.
The results? Over the decade, through markets bull and bear, design-intelligent companies beat the UK FTSE 100 index by 200%. (The FTSE follows the 100 largest companies on the London Stock Exchange. It is the British Dow Jones or S&P.)
While the PDF basically expands on the Council’s methodology and the companies analyzed, the group’s Web site includes additional material, including the business case for design, strategic uses of design, and how to calculate your return on design.