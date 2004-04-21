Lunch Is Fun(ctional) III

Sometimes I can’t believe my own eyes — or what people think is a good idea. Coming across the BananaGuard, a banana-sized and -shaped lunchbox designed to safely transport bananas. made me laugh out loud. Especially this line: “The Banana Guard was specially designed to fit the vast majority of bananas.” At first blush, I can’t believe someone actually made such a thing. But as an avid fan of the banana — and often frustrated by bruising and smooshing on the way to work — I’m tempted. What fun. And how simply functional!