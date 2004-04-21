Home (Run) Movies

A lot of people have jobs. A lot of people work on projects. A lot of people make stuff. But how many people make videos about the work they do? At Fast Company , team members have made several documentaries about the magazine, the staff, our collective history — and our goals. In my workspace, I have a large poster for one of those digital video projects, and I rewatch the films occasionally to reground myself in my work.

Michele Miller, who does the blog WonderBranding, made a brief promotional video about her audio book “The Natural Advantages of Women.” But the neat thing is that the video isn’t really about the book. It’s about Miller: who she is, what she does, and why.

I’m impressed by the balance of content — what’s in the book — and context — what’s outside of the book — and intrigued by the potential of grassroots grassroots videos. Given a handheld DV camera and five minutes to talk about your current projects, what would you say? How would you present your current work to an outside audience, as well as your future self?

If FC Now readers can offer examples of similar work video, I’d love to see more.