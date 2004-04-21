advertisement
Masters of Design II

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Airbag today offers some commentary on Fast Company‘s forthcoming Masters of Design feature, which will run in the June issue. While we’re currently encouraging people to help us pick the best of the best, rest assured that the June feature will include more information about all of the designers — and that some of the people Airbag readers are suggesting Fast Company overlooked will be included in the mix.

