Masters of Design

By Heath Row1 minute Read

In the June issue of Fast Company, the magazine will highlight 20 Masters of Design — designers who have made, or will make, the biggest impact on the world of design, as well as on how we live and work. Help Fast Company identify the best of the best by voting online. The first 50 respondents will win a free prize.

