Ray Crist, a scientist who worked on the Manhattan Project, retired last week. Born in 1900 — and retiring for the third time at the age of 104 — Crist was dubbed “ America’s oldest worker .”

“I have never given a thought to working as far as its being a job,” he said. “I have just kept on living and wondering and trying to understand nature.”

What does he plan to do now that he’s retired? He’s going to continue publishing scientific papers — and write his autobiography.