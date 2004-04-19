Happy (W)Holidays

Not only is Wednesday Administrative Professionals Day , it’s also Creativity and Innovation Day , a grassroots holiday founded in 2001 to “encourage people all over the world to use their creative capacities to make the world a better place and to make their place in the world better too.”

Local organizers are planning events and activities all around the world, and while the event’s Web site is geared more toward collecting information than disseminating it (despite a useful organizing tip sheet), I know what that I’ll now celebrate two things Wednesday: the administrative professionals in my work life — and innovation.