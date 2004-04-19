Secretaries Rising

This week is Administrative Professionals Week ! With the theme of “Ambassadors for Excellence” this year, the week will be capped by Administrative Professionals Day on Wednesday.

Founded in 1952 as National Secretaries Week by the National Secretaries Association — now the International Association of Administrative Professionals — the event is designed to recognize the 4.1 million secretaries and administrative assistants working in the United States, as well as attract new people to the profession.

How can you best recognize the administrative assistants in your work life? The IAAP suggests the following:

Hold a company-wide observance or special event for administrative staff, such as a presentation by a professional development speaker, or a group recognition of administrative professionals by the chief executive.

Provide registration for a professional development seminar to build the individual’s technical, interpersonal or business skills.

Support membership in appropriate networking and professional associations.

Encourage study for and attainment of professional certification.

Sure beats a mug, eh?