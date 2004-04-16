advertisement
Guest Host: What Matters Most II

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Thank you, Jeffrey Hollender, CEO of Seventh Generation and author of this month’s Readers’ Choice selection, for joining us this week in FC Now! I appreciated your ideas about — and insights on — socially responsible business, as well as your inside look at how Seventh Generation works.

I’ve created a category for this week’s discussion so FC Now readers can easily access his entries and ideas. You can access all of the categories on the left-hand side of this page.

Thanks again, Jeffrey! I think you helped catalyze some interesting conversation this week in FC Now.

