What Does Matter Most

Finally, after having said all this , I personally believe that for all the talk of metrics and guidelines and benchmarks and indices, that the heart as opposed to the head may well be the best place to find the real drivers of change.

Inspiring people to look inside themselves for the passions and the ideas, the mission and the beliefs that we can all make a difference is really what matters most. Thank you all very much for your very constructive comments over the week – I learned a great deal. And if you are on a path to integrate CSR into your company and have questions or “best practices” to share, go to the book‘s website, we have a begun our own blog. Be well.